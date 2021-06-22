Police Investigating Death of American Election Observer

Addis Ababa, June 22/2021 (ENA) Police is investigating the cause of the death of the foreign election observer that was reportedly found dead in his room at Radisson Blu Hotel.

﻿Addis Ababa Police Commission Public Relations, Music, Theater and Sport Director, Commander Fasika Fanta said a cleaner found him dead when she entered the room and informed the police.

The police found the American lying dead on the floor and in his pocket were found accreditation badge issued by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia for observers, identification cards, and a driving license.

The driving license is issued by California National Driving License, according to police.

Besides, Fasika pointed out that medicines of different type were found and the cause appears to be a natural death.

“No injury or wounds was found on any part of his body,” the director stated.

The Addis Ababa Police Commission is investigating the cause of the death of the US citizen in collaboration with the Federal Police and the US Embassy in Addis Ababa, it was learned.

The deceased, John Marsh, came to observe the 6th Ethiopian General Election representing the Carter Center.