Polling Stations across Nation Posting Preliminary Vote Results

Addis Ababa, June 22/2021 (ENA) Ballot counts have been concluded in most of polling stations in Ethiopia and preliminary results are being posted on Tuesday.

Polling stations visited by ENA reporters have been posting preliminary results based on counts of the ballots of the specific polling stations.

Polling stations in Addis Ababa, Debre Berhan, Sululta, Adama, Jimma, Bale Robe, Bahir Dar, Gondar, Mattu, and Dire Dawa, towns are posting provisional results.

Similarly, ballot results have also been posted in polling stations in Chagni, Debre Berhan, Woldia, Wolkite, Debre Markos towns as well as Gamo, Kaffa and Wolaita zones.

Nearly 38 million people had registered to cast ballots in the 6th general election in Ethiopia in which 46 political parties and over 9, 000 candidates have contested for seats at Federal House of People’s Representatives and regional councils.

The turnout for voting day was very high on Monday in most parts of the country, it was indicated.

Closing time for the voting was extended for hours due to large crowds and other logistical predicament.

Briefing the press, Chairperson of National Electoral Board of Ethiopia Birtukan Midaksa said on Monday evening the election has been concluded peacefully without security concern in all the areas where election has taken place except logistical hurdle in some places.

Residents in the capital Addis Ababa said on Monday that they have voted hoping that the election would help enhance the nation’s democratic system.