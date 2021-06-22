Demeke Pays Working Visit to UAE, Leaves For Russia

Addis Ababa June 22/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen has paid a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During his two-day visit, Demeke discussed with senior government officials of the UAE on various issues.

The Deputy Prime Minister has also exchanged views with government officials on ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and further enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Demeke has left for Russia after completing his mission in the United Arab Emirates.

During his working visit to Russia, Demeke is expected to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to Office of Deputy Prime Minister.

Furthermore, will provide briefings about the current situation in Ethiopia and discuss on ways to further strengthen the historical ties between the two countries.