PM Abiy Lauds Voters commitment to Peace, Democratic Process

Addis Ababa June 22/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed commended Ethiopians for their commitment to peace and the democratic process they have demonstrated during the election on Monday.

“June 21, 2021 is a historic day for Ethiopia,” the Prime Minister stated.

The premiers further said that all sections of society have gone out to cast their voice in the nation’s first free and fair election.

“Pictures are worth a thousand words and they show the earnestness, commitment to peace and the democratic process by our people. Ethiopia won yesterday. Ethiopia will keep on winning!” Abiy said in his face-book page this morning.