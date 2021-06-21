Voting Concludes, Counting Begins in Several Polling Stations in Ethiopia

June 21/2021(ENA) Voting in several parts polling stations in Ethiopia has been concluded this evening and counting of ballots has begun.

Polling stations visited by ENA reporters in Addis Ababa this evening are closed and begun counting the ballots in the presence of observers.

Similarly, voting has been concluded in polling stations located in Debre Birhan, Gonder, Bishoftu, Sululta, Ambo and Dire Dawa and ballots are being counted.

More than 37 million people had registered to cast ballots in the 6th general election in Ethiopia in which 46 political parties and more than 9, 000 are contesting for seats at Federal House of People’s Representatives and regional councils.

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) Chairperson, Birtukan Mideksa said that the voting process was peaceful.

There is no security concern in all the areas where election is taking place, she added.

The African Union Observation team has also described the election better than the previous ones.

“When we see the general impression of this voting day here, it has been a lot better than elections in the past in terms of opening space for electoral participation, in spite some handicaps,” the observation team head former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjohe pointed out.

The Eastern African Standby Force Election Observer Mission (EASF) has also said the voting conducted in a peaceful manner and a high voter turnout recorded.