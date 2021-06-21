Authority Lauds Media Outlets, Journalists for Ethical Reporting of Election

Addis Ababa, June 21/2021 (ENA ) The Ethiopian Media Authority commended media institutions, journalists and other media professional for the courageous and ethical reporting of the 6th general election held today.

Authority’s Director General, Mohamed Idris told ENA on Monday evening that the media outlets have given a transparent, fair and professional coverage for the election.

He appreciated journalists who have been assigned in very remote places of the country to provide a balanced and fair coverage of the event.

“This demonstrates the willingness of journalists even to sacrifice for their profession and the people they serve” he said.

The achievements made by these media institutions and journalists during this election could be cited as exemplary to attain other national responsibilities.

Similarly, foreign media outlets that covered the election have so far provided information to the world about the democratic process and the validity of the election.