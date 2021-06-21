Board Extends Voting Until 9 PM

Addis Ababa, June 21/2021 (ENA ) The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced that voting has been extended until 9: 00 PM.

The voting for today’s election in Ethiopia supposed to end 6 PM across the nation.

NEBE Communication Head Soliyana Shimelis told journalists that voting has been extended until 9:00 PM for several polling stations had opened for the voters late.

NEBE Chairperson, Birtukan Mideksa said for her part that the election is well underway across the country peacefully.

There is no security concern in all the areas where election is taking place, she added.