Voters in Oromia Region Plant Over 83 million Tree Seedlings

Addis Ababa, June 21/2021(ENA) Along with casting ballots this Election Day, inhabitants of Oromia Regional State have planted over 83 million tree seedlings, according to the regional government.

The source added that more than 4.5 billion tree seedlings will be planted in the region this rainy season.

So far, over 800 million seedlings have been planted and the planting of tree seedlings will continue till the first week of August, it was learned.

Similarly, voters at 91 polling stations in Central Gondar Zone have planted 71,860 tree seedlings after voting this Election Day.

Natural Resources Development and Conservation Team Leader at Central Gondar Zone Agriculture Office, Muluken Tefera told ENA that of the 71,860 seedlings planted by voters, 58,957 were planted in the rural areas of Mehal Armachiho, Takusa and East Dembia districts of Central Gondar Zone.

The remaining 12,903 seedlings were planted in urban areas of the three districts.

He stated that more than 41,000 male and about 3,000 female voters participated in the Green Legacy Campaign carried out today.