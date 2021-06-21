Veteran Oromo Politician, Former HPR Member Says Ethiopia is Above Political Parties

June 21/2021 (ENA ) Former members of the House of People’s Representatives (HPR) and founder of the Oromo Federalist Democratic Movement, Bulcha Demeksa, wrote that all stakeholders in this election should behave responsibly as Ethiopia is beyond the interest of political parties.

The veteran politician wrote: “Following this election, I wish peace, unity and prosperity for my nation as I casted my ballot at the age of 91.”

He further urged all Ethiopians to defend the peace and unity of the country.

The former HPR member stressed that the country is above the interests of all political parties.

The outspoken Ethiopian politician is a respected Oromo politician who served his country at different capacities.