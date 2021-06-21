Election Lays Foundation for Enhanced Democratic System: Regional Chief Admin

June 21/2021(ENA) The 6th Ethiopian general election would contribute to instill enhanced democratic system in the country, Chief Administrator of Amhara Regional State, Agegnehu Teshager said.

Agegnehu, who is running for the Council of Amhara Regional State, made the remark today in a statement he gave to the media after casting ballot in one of the polling stations in Gondar City.

According to him, the 6th general election is unique in terms of voters’ participation and the high number of contending political parties.

Voters across Amhara region are casting their ballots peacefully staring from early in the morning, he said.

The Chief Administrator appreciated the security forces for their unreserved effort to ensure the peaceful conduct of the election in collaboration with the people in Amhara Region.

Enat Party Candidate for House of Peoples’ Representatives in Gondar, Berhanu Tsehay on his part said the election process is well underway in the City.

The candidate stressed the need to accept the results by respecting the votes of the people.

“Accepting the interest of the people reflected in the result of the election is foundation to building peace and unity in the country.”

Some 16 political parties and independent candidates are running for seats at the House of People’s Representatives and regional council in Amhara region.