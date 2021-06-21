PM Abiy Casts Ballot in Jimma Zone

Addis Ababa, June 21/2021 (ENA ) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed cast his ballot for the 6th General Election in Goma 2 constituency of the Jimma Zone of Oromia Regional State today.

The premier said the 6th General Election is better than the former elections in many ways.

He appreciated the competing parties for defying the noises from outsiders and putting their trust on the public and the government.

Abiy noted that the country is observing the progress of democracy despite the logistical challenges here and there.

He pointed out that the 6th General Election is amusing in many ways. More than 270 media outlets are covering the election, and has never happened in the history of Ethiopia.

The premier further said “we will plant seedlings and democracy as well on this Election Day.”