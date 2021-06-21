NEBE Says Election Progressing Well

Addis Ababa, June 21/2021 (ENA ) National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) Chairperson, Birtukan Mideksa said the election is well underway. ﻿

Briefing the press, the chairperson said most of the polling stations throughout the country opened on time, except nine polling stations in Addis Ababa.

There is no security concern in all the areas where election is taking place, she added.

Shortage of materials was, however, witnessed in some polling stations, she revealed, adding that this was a mistake made during printing.

This situation was particularly serious in Assosa, Benishangul-Gumuz State, Birtukan said, adding that the problem was fixed quickly.

She apologized for the inconveniences caused.

On the other hand, she stated that there was a problem of not accepting observers at two places. The problem was, however, solved quickly.

According to the chairperson, political party observers in Amhara and Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples regional states had complained about the harassments they faced and the board discussed the problem with the concerned regional states.

Birtukan further urged all stakeholders to cooperate in making the election free, fair and democratic.