Women Give Birth After Casting Ballots

Addis Ababa June 21/2021 (ENA) Women in Oromia and Amhara regional states have reportedly given birth to a baby boy and baby girl, respectively, right after casting their ballots.



Aberash Gutta was taken right away to a hospital from the polling station and gave birth to a baby boy, according to Hetosa Woreda Communication Office.

Similarly, Wubayehu Worku, who had birth pangs while casting her ballot in Chagni Constituency of the Awi Zone, gave birth to a baby girl.

Expressing that she was glad to give birth in the Election Day, Wubayehu pointed out that the child and herself are in good health.