President Sahlework Cast Ballot at Constituency in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, June 21/2021 (ENA ) President Sahlework Zewde casted her vote in the capital city this morning.

After voting, the president said that millions of Ethiopians are today voting peacefully and democratically to elect a legitimate government established through the will of the people.

“I am happy to see people voting so widely. It is a great demonstration of their desire to make their voices heard and exercise their democratic rights,” the president said.

President Sahlework, who voted for the first time in her entire life, stated that it is exhilarating to fulfill ones obligations.

She observed that Ethiopians have now to come together to resolve challenges as election is not the ultimate goal.

“We Ethiopians have to cooperate in the days that come after the election to create a country that is suitable for all of us,” the president noted.

The president underlined that Ethiopians are giving a great responsibility for their leaders today, and “I hope that the political forces will take this into account and ensure a peaceful transition in this election.”

Sahlework said both winners and the losers must receive the outcome with grace. And all must work together to lift up Ethiopia.