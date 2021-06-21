Election the Only Way to Establish Legitimate, Democratic Government: Opposition Leader

Addis Ababa June 21/2021 (ENA) The election underway throughout the country is the only way to establish a legitimate and democratic government in Ethiopia, Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party Leader Professor Berhanu Nega said.

He made the remark after casting his vote today in Addis Ababa where he contests for a seat at the House of People’s Representatives, representing the opposition Ethiopia Citizens for Social Justice Party.

The professor told journalists that this election is the best chance for Ethiopians to establish a legitimate and democratic government.

According to him, the main aim of the election is to bring about a democratic government that would solve problems in the country. And ensuring a democratic election is the responsibility of all.

“Unlike the past five elections, this is the first real election. We had no real elections, and I hope this election would be credible, a reflection of the popular will,” Professor Berhanu said.

Ethiopians have been striving for long to conduct an election that enables them to build a democratic country, he further recalled.

Ethiopia Citizens for Social Justice Party has established a committee that follows the process of the election.

Indicating some delay in opening polling stations, Professor Berhanu said the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia should extend the closing of stations in the places that started voting late.