Addis City Deputy Mayor Lauds Commitment of Inhabitants to Establish Democratic Order

Addis Ababa June 21/2021 (ENA) Addis Ababa City Deputy Mayor Adanech Abebie, who casted her vote this morning today, praised the commitment of the people to establish a democratic order through exercising their rights this Election Day.

The deputy mayor appreciated the inhabitants of the capital city for queuing very early and even before the polling stations opened this morning to cast their votes.

Noting that it is a great opportunity to pass through this historic process, she said the general public should consolidate their peaceful movement for the conclusion of the election.

Adanech also called on the voters to enhance the tree plantation campaign alongside establishing a democratic order as part of the Green Legacy Initiative.