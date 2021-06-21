AU Election Observation Mission Monitoring Voting Process in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa June 21/2021 (ENA) The African Union (AU) Election Observation Mission led by the former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has been monitoring the voting process in Addis Ababa.

ENA reporter has seen the former Nigerian President and his team observing the election in constituency 21/22 polling station 4 and 5 in Kirkos Sub-city of Addis Ababa.

Some 45,000 domestic and 45 local civic society organizations are observing the election in addition to the 120 international observers, including the Africa Union and the East African Standby Force.

The residents of Addis Ababa are also casting their ballots peacefully starting from 6 AM in the morning, according to ENA’s reporter.

ENA reporters observing the voting process in some polling station in the city said that the voters are waiting long queues to cast their ballots.

Some 15 political parties have been contending for House of People’s Representatives and City Councils in Addis Ababa.