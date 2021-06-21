June 21/2021(ENA) Ethiopians At Polling Stations in Mass to Elect Representatives by Solomon Dibaba

On the 21st of June today, Ethiopians trekked to the polling stations in the usual respect and disciple typical of Ethiopians. The nation is conducting a national election which indeed is the first of its kind by strictly adhering to COVID-19 prevention protocols.



﻿Representatives of competing parties converged on the Friendship Park on Friday in Addis Ababa and vowed to make the election peaceful, credible, fair, democratic and authentic. Today, Ethiopians line up at the polling stations across the country to elect their leaders by casting ballots for the political party of their desire.

In spite of the fact that the advent of COVID-19 has forced the NEBE to postpone the election, Ethiopians waited for this historic moment to exercise their constitutionally provided democratic rights to elect their representatives as the international community of nations are watching.

The uniqueness of the current national election lies in the fact that it is being coordinated by an independent electoral board that labored from dawn to dusk to convert this day into a reality. On the other hand, for the first time in the history of this country, the 6th National Election registered the highest turnout of registration with 37.4 million.

Besides, the current election is the most participatory election in which 46 political parties competed for seats at the House of People’s Representatives (HPR) and regional councils. In today’s election, the political parties and independent candidates are contesting for 445 seats at the HPR and competition for holding the remaining 64 seats will be held on 6th September 2021.

Incidentally, Some 9, 327 candidates out of which1, 976 are women contested for seats in the House of People’s Representatives and regional councils. Out of the total 547 seats in House of People’s Representatives, 509 candidates will grab the seats at the end of the two rounds the election. The remaining 38 seats are left for representatives from Tigray region.

Furthermore, the Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has issued accreditation to 45,000 domestic and 45 local civic society organizations to observe the election. Other than 120 international observers, the Africa Union and the East African Standby Force will monitor the election process.

In terms of international media coverage, 89 journalists from 29 international media outlets have arrived here to cover the 6th National Election. This clearly indicates the desire of the peoples of Ethiopia and the government to conduct the election in the most transparent manner.

The turnout on the Election Day vividly demonstrates that Ethiopians are committed to peaceful, credible and democratic election that would pave the way for the development of a new democratic political order which could set an example for the rest of Africa. Besides, government commitment to the peaceful conduct of the election, NEBE’s highest level of professional caliber and the commitment of the staff have added up to the successful startup of the election process across all the polling stations across the country.

The current National Election is a watershed between the new and the old political order in the country and a transition to new political system in which the electorate will fully practice their rights and duties in enabling the country to engage in peaceful and participatory development over the coming years.

Nonetheless the 6th National Election that kicked off today demonstrated the maturity of the peoples of Ethiopia in remaining united against the odds expected by the adversaries of the country who openly vowed to disrupt the desire of the peoples of Ethiopia to express their will.

Among other things, the current national election is a dress rehearsal for political parties to accept the results as they are demonstrated by the electorate. The unity and maturity that they have exhibited at the Friendship Park should prevail even after the results are publicly reported by the NEBE. Accepting the results with grace and honor will make Ethiopians and Ethiopia win the election.

The NEBE has made all preparations to ensure that justice would prevail in the advent of any grievances that could be filed by the competing political parties. The NEBE in collaboration with the Supreme Court of the country in establishing special courts that would rule on any grievance that would come up in the process of the election.

The event of the 6th National Election effectively coincides with the second round of filling GERD which is expected to take place soon. The desire of the peoples of Ethiopia to see the completion of GERD is concomitant with their hope to see a new democratic system in Ethiopia which would enable the peoples of this country to wage a relentless battle against poverty. Along with the deliberations of the 6th National elections, voters are also participating on the national program of greening the country by planting trees in designated areas with the hope that climate resilient green economy will develop is Ethiopia.

The road has so far been challenging but the future is bright for Ethiopia.