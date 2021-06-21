Election Paves Way to Build Vibrant Democracy in Ethiopia, Says Sidama Chief Administrator

June 21/2021(ENA) The ongoing general election in Ethiopia would pave the ways to build a vibrant democracy in the country, the Chief Administrator of Sidama Regional State Desta Ledamo said.

The Chief Administrator made the remark this morning in his statement he gave to journalists after he casted his ballot in Hawassa city.

“Today is a historic day that would help the nation build a vibrant democracy and bring political change in the country.”

He also expressed his conviction that the election will be peaceful, credible, fair and democratic.

Furthermore, the regional state is working actively with the pertinent actors to ensure peace and security of the region to create conducive environment to voters to vote freely without any external pressure.

Similarly Speaker of the House of Peoples’ Representatives, Tagesse Chaffo casted his ballot at a polling station in ArbaMinch, SNNPR.

After voting, the speaker planted trees as part of the on going green legacy initiative.

Ethiopians across the country are voting for their representative at Federal Parliament and Regional Councils.