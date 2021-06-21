Voters in Major Towns Casting Ballots Starting from 6:00 AM.

June 21/2021(ENA) Voters in major cities and towns in Ethiopia are casting their ballots starting from early in the morning at various polling stations.

Among them are; Addis Ababa, Bahirdar, Gonder, Debre Birhan, Damot, Hawassa, Arbaminch, Adama, Bishoftu, Jimma, Shashemene, Dire Dawa, Semera, Bale, Bule Hora, Gambella, Assosa, Gimbi,

The Voters were seen lined up at various polling stations to elect their representatives, according to the Ethiopian News Agency reporters in the towns.

Some residents of the cities and towns told journalists after they have casted their ballots that Ethiopians should strive for sustainable peace and development of the country by peacefully accepting the final result of the election.

More than 37 million people have registered to cast ballots in the 6th general election in Ethiopia in which 46 political parties and more than 9, 000 are contesting for seats at Federal House of People’s Representatives and regional councils.

More than 45,000 domestic and 45 local civic society organizations as well as 120 international observers including the Africa Union and the East African Standby Force have been monitor the election process.