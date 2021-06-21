Residents in Gondar Begin Casting Ballots to Choose Their Representatives

June 21/2021( ENA) Voters in Gondar City Amhara Regional State have begun casting their ballot starting from 6 AM early in the morning today after the ballot box and ballot papers checked in the presence of election observers, voters, and the media.

More than 150,000 voters in Gonder City are expected to cast their ballot in the two constituencies and 220 polling stations.

According to our reporter in Gonder, residents were seen in various polling stations forming long queues waiting for the beginning of voting at 6: AM.

Some 99 candidates are contesting for federal houses and regional councils in the two voting centers of 220 polling stations in Gonder, Amhara Regional State.