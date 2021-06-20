Elderly, People with Disabilities, Military, Police Officers Will Vote First: NEBE

Addis Ababa June 20 /2021 (ENA) The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) urged the head of the polling station to give priority to the elderly, people with disabilities, pregnant women, parents carrying infants, members of the military wearing uniforms, and police officers to vote first.

During the voting process, a voter who needs support when marking his/her choice on the ballot paper and insert the paper into the box, has the right to bring with him/her a caregiver whomever he/she chooses, NEBE said.

Based on these, the person chosen by the voter to provide support must be 18 or above and should not be a candidate or agent of a candidate, it added.

The person who provides assistance to a voter cannot help more than one person.

According to NEBE, if the person in need of help has not brought anyone to assist him/her in marking his/her choice on the ballot paper and insert the paper into the box, it is only the head of the polling station who can provide the assistance.