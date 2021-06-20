Preparations Finalized to Plant 400,000 Seedlings on Election Day in Bishoftu

Addis Ababa June 20 /2021 (ENA) Preparations are finalized to plant 400,000 tree saplings on the Election Day in Bisheftu town of Oromia regional state, according to Bishoftu town Municipality.

Bishoftu town Municipality Deputy Manager, Kebede Gonfa told ENA that adequate preparations have been made for citizens to put their finger print on the ongoing green legacy on the sidelines of the election day on Monday.

He said that 8 million seedlings readied in Bisheftu town by small and medium scale enterprises for this rainy season’s Green Legacy Program.

According to him, 400,000 seedlings and holes have been readied for the plantation to be carried out during the election day.

Some 40 percent of these seedlings will be used for food, it was indicated.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has recently called on the people to plant seedlings and put their green mark after casting their ballot.

Accordingly, preparations are underway to plant seedlings during the voting day across the country.

Ethiopians are also expected to plant 6 billion tree seedlings this rainy season across the country as part of the nation’s annual Green Legacy Tree Planting Campaign.