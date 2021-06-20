Guji, Bale Zones & Nekemte Town of Oromia Ready for General Election

Addis Ababa June 20 /2021 (ENA) Preparations for elections in Guji and Bale zones as well as Nekemte town of Oromia Region have been finalized, according to election coordinators.

Guji Zone Election Coordination Deputy Head, Firew Bekele told ENA that election materials have been dispatched at 572 polling stations in the zone.

He added that 2,860 election officers have been deployed in the above mentioned stations while booths and tents have been set up at all polling stations.

The deputy head said alcohol, sanitizer and face masks were provided for all polling stations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the voting process.

Some 685,566 voters are registered at 572 polling stations established in four constituencies of the zone.

In related news, preparations are finalized for the 6th General Election in Nekemte town of East Wolega Zone, according to polling station coordinators.

Materials needed for the election reached the polling stations set up in the town, the coordinators said, adding that the security situation has been tightened.

In Bale Zone of same region, 552 polling stations have been set up, according to Bale Zone Election Coordination Office of the Electoral Board.

The Office Coordinator, Frdisa Garomsa, told ENA that the polling stations are waiting for the electorates to cast their votes tomorrow.

According to him, half a million persons were registered in Bale Zone to cast their ballots.