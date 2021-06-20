MIND-Ethiopia Pledges to Consolidate Nat’l Dialogue After Election

Addis Ababa June 20 /2021 (ENA) Multi-stakeholder Initiative for National Dialogue (MIND- Ethiopia) said it will conduct series of dialogues nationally on major issues of stalemates.

Speaking at a ceremony held by the initiative to express best wishes for parties competing in the 6th General election, Nigusu Akililu from MIND-Ethiopia said the initiative group has contributed a lot to national dialogue by demonstrating the possibility of narrowing down the polarized politics in the country through roundtable discussions since last year.

MIND-Ethiopia organized four grand roundtable discussions among various political parties in the country, he stated, adding that a positive and accommodative political culture is witnessed as a result.

According to him, the dialogues will be more consolidated in major identified key issues such as constitution, historical narratives, national consensus and many more during the post-election period.

In this regard, the initiative group will create a national consultative forum following the feedback it has received from various political parties and more than 20 stakeholders, he pointed out.

“After the election, we will continue to discuss various issues that our country needs to resolve. In particular, constitutional, state building, historical and narrative issues will be the top agendas of the national dialogue,” he revealed.

Chairperson of the Joint Council of Political Parties, Rahel Bafe said on her part the efforts of the government have made the pre-election peaceful and the harmonious relations being established between the parties have become a unique feature in Ethiopia’s political history.

The election on Monday is an historical moment that will direct Ethiopia into comprehensive national consensus and create legitimate government in the country.

“I believe the upcoming voting on Monday will be historic for our beloved country. It is a lucky day for Ethiopia to reaffirm its national dignity and pride at a time when the world is watching. Therefore, just as we completed the pre-election peacefully, Ethiopia is about to celebrate the post-election peaceful transition,” she noted.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said his government has given all the necessary for the establishment of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) and to become an independent institution that facilitates the upcoming election successfully during the last three years.

As promised by the government, it has invested more than double the cost of the last five elections in terms of finance, Abiy disclosed.

Noting that the security apparatuses of the country have made maximum preparation for a peaceful voting day, the premier said on his part that Prosperity Party is committed to welcoming the election result to be announced by NEBE.

“We will not steal the ballot box of the election as was the practice before. We will respect victorious political rivals; and I would also like to assure you that we are ready to work with you in a different way than ever before.”

The ceremony was attended by 115 political party leader representatives from 43 parties.