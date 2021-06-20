Polling Stations in Towns Ready for Election Day

Addis Ababa June 20 /2021 (ENA) Polling stations in various towns have finalized preparations for the 6th General Election that takes place tomorrow.

Ambo town and the surroundings constituencies in Oromia Region have reportedly finalized preparations for the Election Day.

Ambo town Constituency 1 Election Officer, Melese Merera said all the necessary materials required for voting have been distributed to the 94 polling stations.

Similarly, Debre Birhan town of Amhara Regional State has completed its preparations for the election.

According to ENA reporters who visited the polling stations in the town, polling stations in the city are readied and the required logistics distributed.

The reporters witnessed that the settings of the polling stations are also prepared in a manner favorable for observers, the disabled, and elders.

Likewise, Goma Constituency 2 of the Jimma Zone in Oromia has finalized preparations in all the 85 polling stations.

Constituency Election Officer, Reshad Abdelkadir said the necessary preparations, including the installation of electric and tents are taken care of.

Meanwhile, NEBE Illbabor Branch Office Head, Tesfaye Anbissa said the essential logistics are being transported to all the polling stations, and security forces are working in collaboration.

According to him, the 506 polling stations under six constituencies in the zone are now ready for the election.