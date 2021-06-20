PM Abiy Confers With National Election Security Strategic Command

Addis Ababa June 20/2021 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed convened the National Election Security Strategic Command this morning for a briefing ahead of Election Day tomorrow.

The National Election Security Strategic Command has assessed final preparedness in ensuring the citizens can go out to cast their vote peacefully.

The NISS Election Security Platform was unveiled in the central command Situation Room of the Office of the Prime Minister, highlighting election security preparedness undertaken by the security sector.

The security preparedness includes physical force deployments to all corners of the country as well as cyber security enhancements to thwart assessed threats, according to office of the Prime Minister.

The office further said satellite monitoring systems and drone technology have been deployed for reconnaissance with data sharing capabilities developed across Federal and Regional command post stations.

The premier noted this new approach and the capabilities that have been created in ensuring national security ahead of key national activities.

He said that extensive work has been undertaken to ensure that the security sector is deployed nationally as well as through the aid of technology to respond effectively to identified and emerging threats.

“I encourage all citizens to be vigilant of their surroundings as they go out to cast their vote tomorrow and also be assured that the Government has made adequate investments and preparations for a peaceful and democratic Election Day,” Abiy said on Face-Book.