Gala Dinner Organized to Express Best Wishes to Competing Political Parties

Addis Ababa, June 19/2021(ENA) grand dinner was organized to political parties on Saturday night to express best wishes for their competition in the 6th general election in Ethiopia.

The Dinner program held on Saturday night at the Friendship Park in Addis Ababa was organized by MindSet.

Leaders of competing political parties, Executives of the Ethiopian National Electoral Board (NEBE), religious fathers, Ambassadors, and other invited guests have participated in the program.

Ethiopia has finalized preparation to conduct the 6th general election on the coming Monday.

Some 47 political parties and hundreds of independents candidates are contending for seats in the federal parliament and regional councils.

International media institutions and journalists have also arrived in Addis Ababa to report the election in which millions of Ethiopians are expected to cast their ballot.

Several international and domestic election observers have also been finalizing their preparations to monitor the overall activities of the election.