EASF Election Observation Mission Arrives in Addis Ababa To Monitor Election

June 19/2021(ENA) The Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) announces the arrival of its election observation mission (EOM) in Addis Ababa to monitor the 6th general election to be held on Monday in Ethiopia.

The Eastern Africa Standby Force Election Observation Mission (EASF – EOM) consists of 28 observers from member states and they will cover five regions and two city administrations namely; Oromia, Amhara, Afar, Sidama, SNNP, Dirre Dawa, and Addis Ababa.

EASF observers are drawn from Burundi, Djibouti, Kenya, Somalia, Seychelles, Uganda, Rwanda and Comoros.

Head of the Mission, Ambassador Abdillah Aouled Ali said that the Eastern Africa Standby Force exerts efforts to ensure the peace, security and prosperity of the region.

Accepting the invitation from the host country, the Mission has conducted the necessary preparations to observe the process of the 6th general election in Ethiopia based on the appropriate principles of the election observing code of conducts, he added.

EASF urged all candidates and political leaders to maintain respect and tolerance throughout the election process, to respect human rights and divergence of views.

It also called on the law enforcement agencies to carry out their duties in a fair and professional manner.

The EASF-EOM has urged voters to actively engage and carry out their civic obligation and constitutional duty by voting in the 6th general election.