Ethiopians Ready for Election on Monday

Addis Ababa, June 19/2021(ENA) Ethiopians are preparing to cast their ballots on Monday’s election that has been described by many as the first democratic exercise in the country.

Residents of Addis Ababa City, Bishoftu, and Debre-birehan towns told ENA that they have been ready and waiting for the election day to give their voice for parties that they believe are best representatives to take the nation to the next level.

The residents said that the country needs political parties that can give sustainable solution for social, political and economic challenges.

Sustainable development and peace would be achieved if citizens are able to choose their representatives by exercising their democratic rights in the upcoming election.

The 27 years old Zenebe Betere from Debre-Birehan city, Amhara Region said this year’s election is a special opportunity to pave the way for an enhanced democratic system as it is entirely different from the previous elections.

According to him, the previous five election were not democratic, free and fair.

He expressed his belief that the upcoming election would be free, fair and democratic and expected to transform the country in to a new democratic era.

“I am waiting to cast my ballot on Monday. For me it’s a chance because I have full confidence that the election will be democratic”, he said.

A resident in Addis Ababa, Siyoum Bizu said that he is eagerly waiting for the next Monday to cast his ballot to practice his democratic right.

He stressed the need for every one to vote on Monday so as to bring representatives that best fit to address the nation’s challenges.

“It’s better for the people to use their card and vote for their representatives. The youth, women, men, mothers, fathers, elders and all the people should participate on the election”, he said.

A resident from Bishoftu town, Oromia Regional State, Deginesh Temesgen said for her part that the election is a very crucial democratic exercise to see a better and advanced Ethiopia, for the successful completion of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and other important national agenda.

Deginesh stated that she is ready to cast her ballot to candidates that she think are appropriate to realize the stated agenda as well as maintain the peace and development of the country.

The residents have also expressed their readiness to plant trees and mark their green legacy after casing their ballot in their respective localities.

Some 47 political parties and hundreds of independents candidates are contending for seats in the federal parliament and regional councils.

International media institutions and journalists have arrived in Addis Ababa to report the election in which millions of Ethiopians are expected to cast their ballot.

Several international and domestic election observers have also been finalizing their preparations to monitor the overall activities of the election.