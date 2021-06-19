Federal Police Says Preparation Finalized to Conduct Election without Security Impediment

Addis Ababa, June 19/2021(ENA)The security structure has completed its preparation to efficiently execute its duty in a responsible and accountable manner during the 6th national election, according to Federal Police Commission.

Ethiopia is preparing to conduct the 6th general election on the coming Monday.

Some 47 political parties and several independent candidates will contend for the seat of federal parliament and regional states council.

The government of Ethiopia has promised to make every effort to make the election peaceful, fair, free and democratic.

In this regard, the Federal Police Commission has been making its preparation to ensure the peace and security of the country during the election.

According to a statement it sent to ENA, the commission said that all the necessary preparations have been done to conduct the election without any security impediment.

Taking into consideration the existing situation of the nation, the security structure has been working to make the election free from chaos and violence based on the situational analysis conducted on the internal and external security issues during the pre-election, election and post-election periods, the statement indicated.

Thereby, following the completion of the preparations, the Federal and regional security structures have started to carry out their national responsibilities, it added.

Accordingly, considering that some internal and external anti-peace forces are working to disrupt the election process by causing unrest in the country, the preparations prioritize to ensuring peace and stability by averting illegal activities in any area.

Praising the general public for the pre-election process with courtesy and patience, Police urged all Ethiopians to collaborate with the security forces to conclude the election peacefully.