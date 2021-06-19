PM Abiy Congratulates Antonio Guterres for Re-Election as UN Secretary-General

Addis Ababa, June 19/2021( ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended his congratulatory message to Antonio Guterres on his re-election as United Nations Secretary General.



UN General Assembly on Friday appointed Antonio Guterres as the UN Secretary-General for a second term beginning January 1, 2022.

The Prime Minister said that Ethiopia appreciates Antonio Guterres’s continued support.

“Ethiopia appreciates your continued support and I personally wish you the best in your second term,” the premier Twitted.

President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir announced that Guterres “has been appointed by acclamation Secretary-General of the United Nations for the second term of office beginning on January 1, 2022 and ending on December 31, 2026.”