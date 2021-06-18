Some 29 Int’l Media Outlets, 89 journalists Arrived in Ethiopia to Cover Upcoming Election

Addis Ababa, June 18/2021( ENA) Some 29 international Media institutions and 89 journalists have arrived in Addis Ababa to report the 6th general election to be held in Ethiopia on the coming Monday, according to Ethiopian Media Authority.

Authority Director – General Mohammed Edris told ENA today that as of Friday, 29 international Media institutions and 89 journalists and other media professionals have entered in Ethiopia after they are accredited to report the election process.

BBC, Aljazeera, Routers, The New York Times, Associated Press, AFP, DW, Voice of America are some of these media institutions.

Other international media institutions and journalists who are still interested to cover the election will be welcomed to Ethiopia as long as they have fulfilled the required legal documents, the Director – General affirmed.

The Authority has also expressed readiness to provide the necessary support to the media institutions and journalist for their successful activities in Ethiopia, he said.

The media outlets and journalist are granted full access to work in Ethiopia to cover the overall election process without any restriction of places, he added.

The government of Ethiopia has been committed to make this year’s general election fair, free and democratic, the Director – General said.

In addition to the journalist, several international election observers have also been arriving in Ethiopia to monitor the election.

Some 47 political parties and hundreds of independents candidates are contending for seats in the federal parliament and regional councils.