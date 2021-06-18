President Sahlework Holds Talks with AU Elections Observation Mission

Addis Ababa June 18/2021 (ENA) President Sahlework Zewde held talks today with a delegation of African Union (AU) Elections Observation Mission (AUEOM) led by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, according to Office of the President.

The election observation team from various African countries has more than 45 members, it was indicated.

The mission explained that it will observe the pre-election, election day and post-election facts at selected polling stations.

President Sahlewark, on her part commended the African Union which has assigned former Nigerian President as the team leader and wished him well during his tenure.

“Elections are not a goal in itself. We are improving from the past. There is no single formula for electoral success,” she said.

It is to be recalled that President Sahlework was a member of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) Elections Observation Mission and attended the elections in several African countries.