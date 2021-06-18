Delegation Heads to Saudi Arabia to Discuss about Ethiopian Migrants

Addis Ababa June 18/2021 (ENA) A delegation comprising officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant government agencies left for Saudi Arabia today to discuss the situation of Ethiopian migrants in the country.

The delegation will confer with the relevant Saudi Arabian officials regarding the protection of the rights of Ethiopian citizens in the country and further facilitate the repatriation process, according to a press release of the ministry.

The discussion between the Ethiopian and Saudi Arabian officials will review the achievements and challenges of repatriating illegal migrants who are willing to return home based on their consent.

The close cooperation between the two nations, in this regard, has enabled tens of thousands of Ethiopians to return home safely and in a dignified way, despite the challenges posed by the COVID- 19 pandemic, the release stated.

The visit by the Ethiopian delegation and the outcome of the discussion between the two nations will further strengthen the cooperation between the two countries to efficiently address the problems faced by migrants and expedite the dignified repatriation process.