Nation Joins World Logistics Passport Program

Addis Ababa June 18/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia has become a member of the World Logistics Passport, a loyalty program which enables freight forwarders, traders and business owners to draw the maximum possible benefits from their trading operations, the Ethiopian Freight Forwarders and Shipping Agents Association (EFFSAA) disclosed.

During a press conference he held today, EFFSAA Vice President Dawit Woubshet said the country will get efficient international trade exchange services and benefit from better supply chain.

Ethiopia’s membership will also greatly contribute to the reduction of freight time and the establishment of modern monitoring system, he added.

Member countries “will get big discounts, fast deliveries and networking. They will attend biannual and yearly conferences or symposiums where they could create regional and global networks and market exchanges as well as meet freight forwarding associations to improve their work in the future,” the vice president stated.

Besides, it would enable Ethiopia to strengthen trade ties and benefit from the market potentials of Asia and Latin America.

Dawit said Ethiopia will also benefit from the exchange of technology and skills in the sector.

The World Logistics Passport has 23 members, including Ethiopia.

Established in Switzerland last year during the World Economic Forum in Davos, World Logistics Passport is the world’s pioneer freight loyalty program designed to boost global trade and enhance the efficiency and resilience of global supply chains.