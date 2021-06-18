Efforts Underway to Reopen Private Colleges in Tigray Region

Addis Ababa June 18/2021 (ENA) Ministry of Science and Higher Education announced that efforts would be exerted to enable private colleges in Tigray region begin classes.

The ministry held discussion yesterday with the private colleges on ways of resuming classes in the colleges.

Private Higher Education Institutions Director at the ministry, Damene Moreda said the discussion clarified that the private colleges have encountered challenges that prevent them from restarting teaching.

According to him, efforts are underway to enable about 26 private colleges in the region to start teaching-learning process.

Higher Education Relevance and Quality Agency Deputy Director-General, Tamirat Muta appreciated the colleges for passing through the difficult situations and said efforts would continue to enable them restart the teaching-learning process.

Representative of the colleges said on their part their properties were looted and they are psychologically affected by the crisis in the region.

An owner of a college who participated in the meeting, Gebremedhin Takel thanked the government for sharing their problems and trying to understand the situation.

The other participant Filmon Leake said efforts should be made to restore peace and stability in the region and reopen private education.