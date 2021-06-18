ECA Commends Ethiopia’s Strides in Digitizing Logistics Sector

June 18/2021(ENA) Chief of the Energy, Infrastructure and Services Section at the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Robert Lisinge commends Ethiopia’s national strategies and plans to develop and modernize its transport and logistics sector.

He was speaking during a meeting with representatives of Ethiopia’s ministry of transport and other stakeholders to review and validate a study on the gaps that exist in the digitization of Ethiopia’s logistics sector.

The study, titled “Gap Assessment of Logistics Digitalization in Ethiopia,” was supported by ECA through technical assistance and advisory services to the Ministry of Transport of Ethiopia.

During the occasion, Chief of the Energy, Infrastructure and Services Section at the ECA, Robert Lisinge said “Digitalization of logistics will be critical to match the demand and supply of transport services, thereby reducing the time and cost of delivering goods.”

Ethiopia’s ongoing effort to develop and modernize transport and logistics sector with a view to open up the sector is essential for attracting private sector investment, he underscored.

Describing the digitization initiative as “timely” given ongoing AfCFTA implementation, Lisinge said the “free trade area will lead to significant increase in trade flows between African countries with implications for the demand of different modes of transport – road, rail, maritime and air transport.”

The AfCFTA will also necessitate “upgrading of critical infrastructure that are likely to experience a surge in trade flows and countries will need more trucks, rail wagons, aircrafts and vessels to cope with the anticipated increase in intra-African trade,” he added.

Lisinge pledged ECA’s continued support to the Ethiopian ministry of transport, adding “I would like to assure you of our willingness to support the implementation of the recommendations of the final version of the gap assessment report.”

Ethiopia’s State Minister for Transport, Yehualashet Jemere, who presided over the meeting, expressed appreciation for ECA’s support.

ECA has stood steadfastly beside Ethiopia in the country’s drive to modernize its transport and logistics sector, he said.

ECA’s commissioning of the study to assess the gap in the digitalization of logistics in Ethiopia was eloquent testimony in that regard, the state minister added.