Islamic Affairs Supreme Council Condemns Statement of Al-Azhar Sheikh on GERD

Addis Ababa June 17/2021 (ENA) The Ethiopian Federal Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs denounced the statement made by Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif of Egypt regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif of Egypt has urged Arab countries to stand by Egypt and Sudan in his statement.

However, Head of the Supreme Council, Mufti Haji Omar Idris told the media today that this kind of call is against the philosophy Islam which is also entirely unacceptable by all means by the religion.

Haji Omar said the waters of the Nile stem from the heart of Ethiopia, noting that Ethiopia has the right to benefit from its natural resources without causing significant harm to the Nile Basin countries in general.

The statement of Sheikh Al-Azhar on the GERD did not take into account the rights of the Ethiopian people, he added.

The Head of the Supreme Council stressed that Ethiopia did not prevent Egypt and Sudan from benefiting from the Nile waters.

Rather, he said, it demanded to utilize the river in an equitable manner, and this is pure justice.

The Mufti said, the Sheikh of Al-Azhar should look at the truth and be aware of the resolution of Ethiopians to get rid of poverty and stand firm by the sound decisions of the Ethiopian government in this regard.

“And we must not make mistakes,” said the Mufti, “God helps the people of truth every time and place.”