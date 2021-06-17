Air Pollution Increasing in Ethiopia, Coordination of Stakeholders Needed: EFCCC

Adddis Ababa June 17/2021 (ENA) Environment, Forest and Climate Change Commission (EFCCC) stressed today the need for a huge work and coordination of stakeholders to reduce air pollution and its health effects in Ethiopia.

At a consultative panel the commission organized with stakeholders on improving air pollution, EFCC Deputy Commissioner, Frenesh Mekuria said improving the pollution problem in Ethiopia, especially in cities, requires huge work.

Air quality management plan and laws to protect the environment have been in place despite lack of effective implementation and coordination among stakeholders, she pointed out.

Yet the pollution issue needs huge work to bring about the required result.

According to the deputy commissioner, pollution is likely to increase in the country due to fast expansion of urbanization, life style dynamics, energy resources usage, increase in vehicles number and emission, expansion of construction and industries.

“It is inevitable for pollution to increase due to fast expansion of urbanization and life style dynamics,” Frenesh said, adding that “there are (therefore) numerous assignments ahead of us to measure, control, and undertake environment protection mechanisms.”

The co-ordination between stakeholders in this regard needs improvement, the deputy commissioner stressed.

Over 95 percent households in rural and 75 percent in urban areas use solid fuels for cooking in the country, it was learned.

Limited evidences indicate high levels of indoor air pollution and urge for more evidence-based research and capacity building in the areas of indoor and outdoor air pollution to know the health effects.

The main sources of ambient air pollution in the capital city include emission from fuel inefficient aged vehicles, industries, open burning of trash, dust, home heating and cooking with biomass.