Project Launched to Expand Modjo Logistics Dry Port Logistics Center with 150 Million USD

Adddis Ababa June 17/2021 (ENA) Modjo Dry Port Logistics Center expansion project, which consumes 150 million USD, was launched today.

Modjo Dry Port has reportedly been contributing hugely to the import-export of the country as over 80 percent of multi-modal containers pass through it.

Officially launching the construction of project, Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges said the nation wants to make the dry port the main logistics hub of the country, and globally competitive.

The expansion project will enhance the services and play an important role in facilitating Ethio-Djibouti regional trade, she added.

According to her, the logistics center will fully use renewable energy and is part of the national green economy development project.

She said the port would enable Ethiopia to be a national, regional and international competitor by making it a comprehensive logistics service center.

“This expansion and modernization is one of the major indicators of our transformational view. We are making great efforts to transform Modjo Dry Port into a multi-sectoral logistics center to streamline our import and export business and make it internationally competitive and accessible,” Dagmawit noted.

The dry port will be equipped with technology that can sustain the country’s development and growth trajectory, it was learned.

World Bank Country Director Ousmane Dione said on his part the project will not only facilitate Ethiopia’s exports and imports, but also create jobs for many young people.

The project costing 4.7 billion Birr is a transformative initiative, he said, adding that it will have a comprehensive infrastructure and associated facilities that are currently not available.

Dione stated that it would also help move goods from the port of Djibouti quickly. The World Bank will continue to support Ethiopia’s development, he further pledged.

Ethiopian Maritime Affairs Authority (EMAA) Director-General, Mekonnen Abera said the logistics center will be the first of its kind in the country.

He also pointed out that the expansion project would add six refrigerated warehouses, roads, heavy machinery, water and sewerage disposal, fire protection and sanitation infrastructure.

The expansion will include electronics and construction of other buildings too.