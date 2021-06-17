Japan Extends 850,000 USD Support for Ethiopian Int’l Peace Support Training Institute

Addis Ababa June 17/2013 (ENA) The Government of Japan has extended 850,000 USD for the capacity building of the Ethiopian International Peace Support Training Institute (IPSTI) today.

Commandant of the IPSTI, Brigadier General Sebsibe Duba and UNDP-Ethiopia Deputy Resident Representative Cleophas Torori signed the agreement.

The donated money will be channeled through the United Nations Development Program for capacity building of the institute, it was learned.

During the signing ceremony, Brigadier General Sebsibe said the support will mainly be used for human resources capacity building in the institute.

The center will use the money to provide training and conduct experience sharing programs that can help the peacekeeping mission to be effective, he added.

It will also help to fill the gaps in the international peacekeeping mission and support the regional reserve force.

Commending the Government of Japan for the support it has been making for other training programs, Brigadier General Sebsibe called on it to strengthen the support in the future.

UNDP-Ethiopia Deputy Resident Representative, Cleophas Torori said on his part that the support shows the commitment of Japan to maintain peace and security in the world, and especially in Africa.

“This center has shown us the wisdom of investing in building the capacity of local institutions. The International Peace Support Training Institute is well on its way to becoming a global center of excellence,” he pointed out.

Japan Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ito Takako said the Government of Japan is committed to maintaining peace and security in Africa, especially in East Africa.

Thus, the government will strengthen its collaboration with the Ethiopian International Peace Support Training Institute to maintain peace and security in the Horn Africa, she added.