Four Days of Silence Period Being Underway in Ethiopia before Voting Day

Addis Ababa June 17/2013 (ENA) According to schedules of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), June 16 is the last day of campaigning by political parties and independent candidates for the election scheduled for June 21.

NEBE said in a statement on Wednesday that the Period of Silence would be conducted for the coming consecutive days before the actual voting day of the election.

According to the Ethiopian Electoral Cycle Guidelines, the Silence period is the time in the pre-election cycle and includes the four days before the election.

Based on the directive set by the Board, candidates of political parties and their supporters need to stop their election campaign four days before the start of voting on the Election Day.

Moreover, political parties are not allowed to hold election campaigns in any manner in the during these days before Election Day.

“It is not allowed to conduct election campaign using the internet, social media, in-person, door-to-door, in public, and in a meeting hall,” the board said.

It added that political parties are not allowed to give comments or interviews on issues related to the election.

Political parties “must abide by the directives set by the National Election Board of Ethiopia,” NEBE urged.

Mass media outlets are not allowed to interview political party candidates, it said.

Mass media institutions have the responsibility of transmitting information released from the Board, according to NEBE.