Ethiopian Red Cross Society Provides Support to IDPs, Other Affected People

Addis Ababa June 17/2013 (ENA) The Ethiopian Red Cross Society said it is providing humanitarian support to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other affected people in North Western Zone of Tigeray region.

Head of Tigray Region North Western branch office at the Ethiopian Red Cross Society, Tewodros Mollaw told ENA that so far the Red Cross Society has provided humanitarian and social support to 5,600 house hold IDPs located in the area.

According to him, the IDPs have also received cooking utensils and personal hygiene materials as well as bed clothes and blankets.

Furthermore, the head stated that some 120 pregnant women who need emergency support received 1,000 Birr each.

The Red Cross Society has also extended 1.2 million Birr support to 850 people who need assistance in Asgedet district of North Western Zone.

According to Tewodros, the Ethiopian Red Cross Society has been engaged in disease prevention activities in the area by providing medicine, enhancing water supply, sanitation and hygiene in collaboration with stakeholders.

However, he added that the humanitarian assistance being rendered to the affected people is not enough compared to the existing demand.