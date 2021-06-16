ACHPR Says Inquiry Commission on Tigray Will Commence Work Tomorrow

June 16/2021(ENA) The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) announced that the Commission of Inquiry on Tigray will officially commence its work tomorrow.



In a press statement issued today, the commission said the Commission of Inquiry on Tigray will officially commence its work on 17 June 2021.

The Commission of Inquiry was established pursuant to ACHPR Resolution 482 adopted at the 32nd Extraordinary Session held virtually on 7 May 2021.

The Commission of Inquiry has a mandate to, inter alia, investigate allegations of violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, and to gather all relevant information so as to determine whether the allegations constitute serious and massive violations of human rights, the release stated.

According to the statement, the commission will conduct investigations on the ground and in neighbouring countries when the conditions are met.

It will sit for an initial period of three months, which may subsequently be renewed.

The Commission of Inquiry will adhere to the principles of independence, confidentiality, impartiality and neutrality, ensuring the protection of those with whom it collaborates, it was learned.