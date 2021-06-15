Chief of Staff, WFP Officials Discuss Ways of Enhancing Humanitarian Activities in Tigray

Addis Ababa June 15/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) Chief of Staff, General Birhanu Jula held talks today with World Food Program (WFP) Country Director Steven Were Omamo and other officials of the organization on ways of enhancing the ongoing humanitarian activities in Tigray region.



During the discussion held in Addis Ababa, General Birhanu briefed the WFP officials that after the attack on the Northern Command by TPLF group, the focus of the National Defense Force was to preserve the sovereignty of the nation.

Due to this, the situation in the region was not favorable for effective humanitarian activities attempted by separate organizations, he added.

Currently, however, the government, in partnership with federal and regional security forces as well as other pertinent actors, has been exerting maximum efforts to create favorable situation for humanitarian access to the people affected in the region.

In connection with this, a committee comprising security forces, Ministry of Peace, officials of the regional interim administration, international and local humanitarian organizations has been established with a view to facilitating the smooth provision of emergency and sustainable support.

After the conclusion of the law enforcement operation in Tigray, the federal government and the regional interim administration have been making efforts to rehabilitate and rebuild Tigray.

General Birhanu also affirmed to officials of the WFP that the necessary measures will be taken to create a smooth environment favorable for the provision of humanitarian aid to the needy, Office of the Chief of Staff told ENA.

Several social services, including health and education, have been restored and became operational.

It is to be recalled that the government took law enforcement operation in Tigray region, following the criminal TPLF clique unprovoked attack on the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) stationed in the region.