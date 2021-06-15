Int’l Commission on Futures of Education to Finalize Report in Less than two Months

June 15/2021 ( ENA ) The International Commission on the Futures of Education, chaired by President Sahle-Work Zewde, will be finalizing its final report in less than two months.

According to office of the president, the Commission held a virtual meeting to discuss the content of the report in detail.

The Commission, comprised of renowned experts from all over the world, is preparing a report which is intended to spark and inspire a process of public debate, policy dialogue and collective action on the future of education.

The final report will be presented in November 2021 at the UNESCO General Conference.