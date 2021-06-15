Int’l Commission on Futures of Education to Finalize Report in Less than two Months

20

June 15/2021 ( ENA ) The International Commission on the Futures of Education, chaired by President Sahle-Work Zewde, will be finalizing its final report in less than two months.

According to office of the president, the Commission held a virtual meeting to discuss the content of the report in detail.

The Commission, comprised of renowned experts from all over the world, is preparing a report which is intended to spark and inspire a process of public debate, policy dialogue and collective action on the future of education.

The final report will be presented in November 2021 at the UNESCO General Conference.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR