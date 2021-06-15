Ethiopia, Italy Agree to Work Together on Issues of Mutual Interest

Addis Ababa (ENA) june 15/2013 Ethiopian delegation led by Attorney General Gedion Timothewos delivered a message on Monday from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to the Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The message was handed over through Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister of Italy, Luigi Di Maio.

On the occasion, Gedion briefed the Minister on the current situation in Ethiopia, including the situation in the Tigray region.

The delegation touched upon the multidimensional efforts of the government of Ethiopia in rebuilding the region, apprehending criminals, enhancing the ongoing collaboration with regard to independent investigations being undertaken and the reform endeavor being underway.

The delegation also briefed the Italian side on the preparation for the upcoming sixth national elections, and issues related to the Ethiopia-Sudan border dispute, and the GERD negotiations under the auspices of the African Union.

The two sides have exchanged views on ways to enhance the longstanding and historic relationship between Ethiopia and Italy and agreed to work together on issues of mutual interest.

The Attorny General was accompanied by State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Redwan Hussein, and Ethiopian Ambassador to Italy, Ambassador Demitu Hambisa,.