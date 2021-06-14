NEBE Issues Accreditation to 45,000 Domestic Observers

Addis Ababa, June 14/2021(ENA) The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced today that it has issued accreditation to 45,000 domestic observers for the upcoming election.



A week from today, Ethiopians we will cast their vote in the 6th National Elections.

The board has briefed journalist on the ongoing preparation activities of the election.

Communication adviser of NEBE, Soliana Shimelis said some 45,000 domestic observers have been issued accreditation to monitor the election process.

The domestic election observers will be deployed through civic organizations operating in the country.

The observers are drawn from civic societies, non-governmental organizations, institutions engaged in election and democracy as well as women associations among others.

The Board has also been conducting trainings to election officials, she said.

Some 46 political parties are contending for seats in parliament and regional councils.