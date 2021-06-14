Construction of 10 Bil Birr Worth Irrigation Dam Launched in Oromia

June 14/2021(ENA) The construction of Anger Irrigation Dam with a cost of 10 billion Birr was launched on Sunday in Gida Ayana Woreda of East Welega Zone ,Oromia Regioan State.

The construction was officially launched by the President of Oromia regional state, Shimels Abdisa and Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Sileshi Bekele.

During the occasion, Sileshi pointed out that 50 percent of the arable land in Ethiopia is conducive for irrigation farming activities.

However, out of the 7.5 million hectares of land available, only 20 percent of has so far been developed using irrigation.

He stated that the Anger River Irrigation Dam, up on completion after three years, is expected to develop over 14,500 hectares of land benefiting about 58,000 farmer households.

President of Oromia regional state, Shimels Abdisa said for his part that the regional states has been exerting the maximum efforts to expand irrigation dams in collaboration with the federal government.

The construction of Anger Irrigation Dam will be carried out by Oromia Water Works Construction Enterprise with 10 billion Birr budget allocated by the federal government.

The dam is 80 meters high and 1.3 km long and it has a holding capacity of 1.3 billion cubic meters of water.